Video Of Gunmen Attack On INEC Facility In Owerri Before They Were Killed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA63WO_A4oo

A video recording of the recent attack at INEC, Owerri has surfaced online. The video footage captures the gunmen during the operation, where they state their major aim as being to disrupt elections in the Southeast. The reader will be reminded that this is in agreement with the stated objective of Finland based separatist, Simon Ekpa.

The attack would be repelled by the police shortly after the video was captured.

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7476486/armed-men-killed-during-attack

