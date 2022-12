https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phZ2nNFolN8

This is the moment when the Abuja- Kaduna train rammed into a car that was on the tracks on Thursday.

The driver of the car was a woman named Hajia Selimat Idowu, who resides in the Chikakore community in Zone E, Abuja. She has been confirmed dead.

