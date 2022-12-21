Video Of The Soon To Be Completed JK Randle Centre In Lagos

Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu

The John Randle Center is near completion, and will be commissioned soon.

A Greater Lagos is indeed rising.

#GreaterLagosRising

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1kbAg1UXuI

https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1605319450064203777

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

Today we are marking the completion of the Blue Line Rail Phase 1 but before that … Check out another Landmark Project to be commissioned soon.

The John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History. ���

@jidesanwoolu

.. E CHOKE !!!!!

#SanwoAgain

#SanwoLekansi



https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1605445217917747202

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related