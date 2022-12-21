Video Of The Soon To Be Completed JK Randle Centre In Lagos

Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu

The John Randle Center is near completion, and will be commissioned soon.

A Greater Lagos is indeed rising.

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

Today we are marking the completion of the Blue Line Rail Phase 1 but before that … Check out another Landmark Project to be commissioned soon.

The John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History. ���

@jidesanwoolu
E CHOKE !!!!!

