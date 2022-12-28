Videos Of Oshiomhole Playing With Children At Various Events

Iselogbe :These Videos Of Oshiomhole Playing With Kids At Various Events Says It All

People are occasionally permitted to interpret circumstances in a way that is favourable to them and consistent with their prejudice. Adams Oshiomhole has frequently been filmed holding, dancing, and playing with young children. The majority have only seen love, despite some calling it a PR hoax.

Nothing can take away Adams Oshiomhole’s genuine affection for children. Oshiomhole was photographed playing with children in the midst of a crowd on various separate occasions yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Oshiomhole visited the Ivbiaro community in Edo State’s Owan East LGA, where he received over 150 PDP decampees.

While chatting with the party members, Oshiomhole observed a child with his mother. Oshiomhole picked up the child, carried him, and started dancing to everyone’s joy.

A few hours later, in Benin City, the deputy director general of the APC presidential campaign council joined His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare 11 and his palace chiefs in celebrating Igue Festival with the good people of the Kingdom.

When Oshiomhole arrived at that palace, it was a magnificent sight to witness, and everyone hurried to shake his hand and take pictures with him. I honestly hope that when I’m his age, I’ll enjoy the same level of respect from both the wealthy and the common person as Oshiomhole enjoys.

Check out this brief video from two events that happened on the same day to see how much Oshiomhole loves people in general and children in particular. May God bring him many more years of success.

Iselogbe my people.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/iselogbe-these-videos-of-oshiomhole-playing-with-kids-at-various-events-says-it-all/

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wd7049QSz8

Source iReporteronline.

