Viral Video Of Yoruba Actor, Olaiya Igwe Campaigning Naked For Tinubu (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UMnfgEsz1Q

The internet is going crazy now with a shocking viral video of popular veteran Yoruba actor Olaiya igwe stark naked to campaign for popular presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the video he was seen praying and making incantations for Tinubu to win.

The video has recieved serious condemnation since it went viral.

It is my pleasure to support a candidate who truly reflects our values and highest ideals. There is one candidate in this election who will protect that dream. One leader who will fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation. And that’s why we must stand up and make ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU JAGABAN the next president of Nigeria.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClryqSrIe63/?igshid=YzdkMWQ2MWU=

