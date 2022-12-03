Wall Gecko Wipes Out Family Of Six In Ogun State

Wall Gecko Wipes Out Family

The sprawling neighbourhood in Ogun State has been thrown into mourning after a family of six was discovered stone dead in the early hours of today.

The source of death is suspected food poisoning after wall gecko had allegedly walked on food.

The victims have been identified as Mr Adeleke John Samuel, a chartered accountant; his wife , two children and two other relatives.

A source told The Eagle that they are believed to have kicked the bucked after eating food on which wall gecko trampled.

The sad event was uncovered when their gateman, Mr Lawal Ojo suspected the unusual quietness in the house at full break of day.

He alerted the neighbours who broke into the house only to discover the bodies of the victims in different rooms

They were all in the sleeping posture, the source said, indicating that they probably passed on in their sleep.

According to an eyewitness: Mrs Ifenatuora Ijeoma, the poison might have ingested in the course of the family’s dinner the night before.

She reiterated that, on close inspection of the kitchen utensils, a dead wall gecko was discovered inside a pot of soup by one of the neighbours.

The Eagle reports that Wall Gecko, a small slippery house lizard native to South East Asia is now found across the world.

It had, at different times, been associated with lethal food poisoning.

According to medical practitioner who simply identified himself as Dr Omotosho : a biologist , “Geckos are ordinarily harmless. However, the lizard carries lots of bacteria in the mouth which can cause serious harm when ingested by humans.”

As at the time of filing this report, the police had waded into the matter, even as the source of death still remained a subject of conjecture.

The deceased man was aged was aged 55, the wife Mrs Pamela Adeleke was aged 50, the children roughly aged between 13 and 19 years old, our findings show.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/theeagle.com.ng/breaking-wall-gecko-wipes-out-family-of-six-at-once/%3famp=1

