Watch Oshiomole’s Dramatic Entrance At APC Rally In Bayelsa (Video)

Oshioquake : Oshiomhole Cynosure Of All Eyes At APC Mega Rally At Bayelsa (Video)

When you are big , you are big abeg, it s a known fact that who God has blessed nobody can curse, Oshiomhole is a blessed man and he is loved everywhere he goes. If anybody tell you say Oshiomhole no popular just know say na jealousy na dey worry d person.

As can be seen on every platform the APC held its presidential rally in Bayelsa today and “everywhere GOOD”. The arena FULL reach teeth come even dey overflow like river reach adjoining streets, indeed Bayelsa know say town shake as APC Show.

It was thunderous when Oshiomhole arrived at the rally location at Ox-bow Lake in Bayelsa; Oshiomhole is not known as Oshioquake for nothing; he exudes a magnetism that no one born of a woman can ever remove from him.

When Comrade initially entered the venue, he ran around everywhere, with the crowd ecstatic. So watch the video for yourself, and please leave your opinions…

See video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpsapAsC5RI

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/oshioquake-oshiomhole-cynosure-of-all-eyes-at-apc-mega-rally-at-bayelsa-video/

Source iReporteronline.

