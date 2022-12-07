We Achieved Nothing, Kwara Governor Admits, Blasts APC Lawmakers

…Says only Owolabi has done little while Speaker, Majority leader, others pocket their monies

Kwara state Governor, Mallam Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq has indicted speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi , majority leader , Mogaji Olawoyin as well as other members of the House over failures to empower their constituents despite huge take home attached to their individual offices

Ramoni who made this known during a campaign flag of in Babaloma , Ifelodun LG , said out of all 24 members of this 9th Assembly headed by Yakubu Danladi, only Owolabi had been able to carry out few empowerments for his Constituents while the rest lawmakers pocket their money leaving constituents languishing in poverty.

The Governor who spoke shyisly in Yoruba language to his Audience said he’s surprised that out of 24 APC lawmakers elected by people , only one (Owolabi) is coming back to his Constituents with empowerments.

“It even amazed me how Owolabi is doing all these , he and other members of the House (Speaker inclusive) are earning same salary , what’s now the difference? The Governor queried

Answering the question himself , Ramoni submitted that other lawmakers in the House are selfishly enriching themselves and their families.

“The difference is that while the rest lawmakers in the House of Assembly are pocketing their own money and spending it on their individual families, only Owolabi is not poketing his own, you can see he’s wearing lace “

It should be noted that Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq himself has not conducted any meaningful empowerments since he assumed office despite record of almost five hundred billion naira he had recieved in form of Bond, loan, Covid19 fund ,Faac and other fund coming to government coffers , the Governor has also been unable to carry out any project commissioning since inception .

Just few days back, President Muhammadu Buhari had also indicted Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, asking Kwarans to hold him responsible for the current hardship being experienced at the grassroots over his failure to conduct local government elections.

President Buhari said the fund meant for Local government areas in the country are being diverted by Governors while people wallow in hardship. Few governors had come out to exonerate themselves but Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq had kept mum , knowing fully that under his government, the 16 LGs have Neen crippled

The Governor statement is a clear indictment on apc-led administration in the state especially as 2023 elections is in the offing . The governor has successfully established that the crop of people paraded by his party, the APC, have failed their constituents .

https://leaders.ng/2022/12/06/we-achieved-nothing-kwara-governor-admits-blasts-apc-lawmakers/

