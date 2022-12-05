“We Are Bent on Winning 2023 Presidential Poll With Peter Obi,” LP Chieftain Dismisses Report of Party Crisis

The leadership of the Labour Party in Nigeria has said that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is coasting to victory.

Channels Television reports that a member of the party’s legal team, [b]Joe-Oke Onuakalusi, stated that Labour Party is optimistic it would win the presidential election with Peter Obi as its flag bearer.[/b]

A Labour Party chieftain has said that they are optimistic about winning the 2023 presidential election with peter Obi. Onuakalusi boast comes shortly after the Ogun state chapter party suspended the director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe.

While the national body of the party has overruled the move by its Ogun chapter against Okupe, Onuakalusi assured that the LP’s dispute is not enough to cause them a loss at the poll.

He said:

“You can understand that in Kenya, Ruto came on board just like Peter Obi is emerging and he won and is going to do excellently well,” he said on the show.

“So, we are bent on winning the 2023 election, and by the time Peter emerges come February 2023, we are putting Nigeria on the right track. We have the structure and the best hands and Peter is cruising to victory.”

Internal party crisis

Further stating the suspension of Okupe by his state chapter is an internal affair which is not peculiar to the Labour Party, Onuakalusi said only the presidential candidate of the party has the right to appoint his campaign DG.

His words:

“He (director general, in this case, Okupe) must not be a member of the party; being a member of the party is an addendum but it is the prerogative of the presidential candidate (Obi to appoint his DG),” Onuakalusi noted.

“So, it is laughable for a group of men to say, ‘We have expelled you from the party.”

“If they can learn Quran, they are intelligent,” Peter Obi on high number of out-of-school children in North

Northern kids are intelligent despite a large number of out-of-school children says, the 2023 flag bearer of the Labour Party.

Peter Obi affirmed that for the children in the north to learn Quran, clearly means that they are intelligent.

The former Anambra state governor assured that if elected as president in 2023, his administration will ensure enormous investment in education to improve Nigeria’s Human Development Index.

Peter Obi meets top Nigerian pastor as he attends church’s annual music concert. Peter Obi of the Labour Party was at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue of The Experience free gospel concert.

At the concert Obi, the Labour Party’s flag bearer met with notable individuals including Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church.

The former governor of Anambra state prayed for God to hear all the prayers made by many Nigerians for the nation.

https://www.legit.ng/politics/1507800-bent-winning-2023-presidential-poll-peter-obi-lp-chieftain-dismisses-report-party-crisis/

