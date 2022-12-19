“We Will Return” – Mbappé Vows After World Cup Loss

A day after failing to win the World Cup for the second consecutive time, French player, Kylian Mbappé, has vowed that his team will be back, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to Twitter, Mbappé shared a photo of himself with his Golden Boot award, walking away from the World Cup trophy and wrote in French,

“Nous reviendrons.” Which translates to “We will return.”

https://twitter.com/KMbappe/status/1604783580819120129?t=HVKfC8OtLzDywdqVWQ2Piw&s=19

France lost the final to Argentina on penalties at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. Mbappé also made history by hitting a hat-trick in the final match.

