We Won’t Disappoint You, Tinubu Assures Buhari

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has vowed that he won’t disappoint President Muhammadu Buhari if elected president of the country in 2023.

Tinubu made this vow at a private dinner organised by family and very close associates of President Buhari, to celebrate his 80th birthday tagged “Celebrating A Patriot, a Leader, an Elder Statesman.”

The APC flag bearer thanked President Buhari for sacrificing a lot for the progress of Nigeria.

He said, “You have been at the helm of the affairs of this country at a critical time. We have seen a life of commitment, dedication, patriotism and honesty. Mr President, you have done well for your country. Our nation has seen the difference, the leadership that you demonstrate.”

He said they belong to the class of leaders who came and served their country with commitment, dedication patriotism and honesty.

He likened Buhari to leaders like “Charles De Gaulle of France, Franklin Roosevelt of America, Winston Churchill of Great Britain and Buhari of Nigeria.”

The APC flag bearer who was in attendance with his running mate, Kashim Shettima, said: “The leadership you have demonstrated reminded me of the speech you gave at the Primary Convention when you won the nomination. You thanked the people with all humility and said even if you had the money, you would not have paid. But that is because, they know who you are, a man of integrity, great commitment, transparency and a exceptional humility.”

Tinubu prayed that “God will continue to spare you to see the history as you want it for the country, the ship of this nation will be on the right course. You will live long to enjoy a nice evening of democracy that you brought about.

“When you talk of PVC, card reader, transparency and honesty in the electoral process like you did, we can only promise not to let you down. Enjoy 80 till you celebrate other birthdays.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/we-wont-disappoint-you-tinubu-assures-buhari/

mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related