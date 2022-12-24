We Won’t Tolerate Another IPOB In Yorubaland — Akeredolu

CHAIRMAN of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has warned those agitating for Oodua Nation to perish the thought, saying many lives have been laid down for the unity of the country.

Akeredolu stated this on Friday in Akure at the flag-off of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, warned that states in the South-West would not allow any agitation that could scuttle the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

The governor stated that a repeat of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the south-eastern part of the country would not be tolerated in Yorubaland, declaring that no sit-at-home order would be tolerated in any state in the region.

He said: “Those clamouring for Oodua Nation will not succeed. People have not laid down their lives for this coun- try for unscrupulous individu- als to scuttle it. This country is very important to some of us.

“We recognise the right of the people to protest or agi- tate. But if the police feel your actions are treasonable, they will arrest and prosecute you.

“It is not at this stage in the history of this country that we will repeat IPOB in Yorubal- and. Opportunity beacons at us. We cannot afford to throw away that opportunity.

“We must work to ensure that there is power shift. The opportunity for presidency to come to the south, especially the Southwest, is around the corner.

“We will not sit down and support anyone clamouring for Oodua nation. We will not support it. We have fought for this with everything we had. Nigeria will be good.

“The security agencies will checkmate these unscrupu- lous enemies embarking on such frivolous activities.

“We have responsibilities now to soberly reflect on the plight of those who have laid down their lives and those who are still laying down their lives for the unity and peace of this country.”

Akeredolu saluted the self- less service of the heroes who laid down their lives in wars and peacekeeping missions around the world and those currently serving, day and night, to guarantee the peace and unity of the country.

According to the governor, special recognition must be accorded the gallant military men who have been involved in the war against all forms of terrorist activities in the North East, North-West and other parts of the country and who have, in the process, paid the supreme sacrifice.

He reiterated that his admin- istration will continue to work with governmental and non- governmental organisations, as well as officers and men of the Armed Forces and the Le- gion to ensure improved wel- fare for legionnaires, widows and dependants of departed ones in the state.

He commended the Nigerian Legion for their steadfastness, perseverance and exemplary conducts as they continue to contribute to the growth and development of the country, particularly in the area of security.

The governor disclosed that the current posture of the enemies of the country, which has cost the nation the lives of “many of our gallant sol- diers, is highly condemnable,” stressing that the sustained effort of the officers and men has checked the threat by “the unscrupulous elements.”

He said: “Without the sac- rifice and commitment of these officers and men of the Armed Forces, it would have been a matter of time before the whole country is overrun.

“The month-long Armed Forces Remembrance Day cel- ebration is, therefore, a golden opportunity for government and the society at large to em- pathise and associate with wid-ows and relations of our fallen heroes, especially those that were cut down in their prime.

“The onus is on us to soberly reflect on the plight of these categories of people and re- solve to ensure that they live socially acceptable lives.

“It should be noted that the major reason for the Emblem Appeal Fund is to provide financial and material sup- port to families of the fallen heroes as well as veterans who survived various military operations with some sustain- ing varying degrees of injuries that had rendered them inca- pacitated.

“There is nothing too good or too much that we can offer that could replace the precious lives lost or remedy the deprivations and untold hardship suffered by the de- pendants of these heroes.”



https://tribuneonlineng.com/we-wont-tolerate-another-ipob-in-yorubaland-akeredolu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related