The challenge has always been how to get paid in this nation. The country is just frustrating all efforts to get money for services rendered.

Job they’ve not provided yet they keep getting life so unbearable for hard-working Nigerians.

Na must say we all must japa to survive?

Any suggestions will be welcomed right now.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related