Residents of Fagge Quarters in Tarauni local government area of Kano State are yet to recover from the turn of events when a groom lost his wedding dress and bride price less than 24 hours to his wedding.

The groom who requested anonymity lost the set of dresses which he kept in a secured place.

The incident which occurred last Saturday left the groom and his family devastated owing to the fact that he worked hard to save money and buy the missing.

“Now what am I going to wear for this once-in-a-life time occasion? he asked.

The victim has reported the matter to the police in Tarauni, who have commenced investigation into it.

Worse still, the bride price was stolen at the wedding venue. There was confusion when it was discovered that the bride price had been stolen.

It takes the intervention of elders at the occasion to calm the situation and later agree that the weeding fatiha pro-ceeds with the promise of paying the bride price later, in what is called ‘Ajalan’.

One Abdussalam who witnessed the incident said it was very embarrassing and called people to always be careful with such sensitive money. He also called on people to have the fear of Allah and stop doing things that portray Kano State in bad light.

Also commenting, a youth, simply called ‘Yan Bita’ said he was shocked by the two unfortunate incidents, saying that if had the money he would have bought another set of dresses for the groom and make up the stolen bride price.



https://leadership.ng/wedding-dress-disappears-bride-price-stolen-at-fatiha-in-kano/

