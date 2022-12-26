We’re One, Tinubu Greets Opponents At Christmas

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated Christians, including his political opponents, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

He said no matter their political differences, they are all Nigerians and must be committed to the task of nation building.

In a message he personally signed, Tinubu said: “On this special day, I stretch forth my hand in fraternal affection and great joy to Christians and all who join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

According to him, Christmas is a period of spiritual uplift as both Christians and non-Christians are moved to reflect upon God’s love for mankind and what, truly, it means to love God, one’s neighbour and one’s self.

“Thus, I say merry Christmas to the farmer, the student, the labourer, the artisan, the professional, the entertainer, the teacher, the police officer, the market women, the soldier and to all Nigerians.

“I also extend my wishes for a good and happy Christmas to my political opponents.

“No matter our political differences, we are all Nigerians and we must move this nation forward.

“Thus, let the hope symbolised by this season of celebration also herald our renewed hope in the Nigeria of our dreams.

“May the joy and great gift of this Christmas be the renewed hope that we can and will forge a better Nigeria with the help and guidance of Almighty God above,” he stated.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/were-one-tinubu-greets-opponents-at-christmas/amp/

