What Are You Cooking Today?

Happy Holidays everyone…This is the last Christmas during Buhari APC regime, and we pray for better Christmas celebration in the future. However, many people will be munching, grinding and mowing different type of delicacies today.

What will you be eating today? Post pictures or videos of your food, lets salivate and celebrate with you.

As for me, I am based in Vancouver Canada, so I and few girlfriends are preparing various meas, such as chicken, soup (eforiro), rice and stew. The plan is to invite Nigerians around to come celebrate with us.

