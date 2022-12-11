What Are You Giving Yourself This Christmas?

Compliments of the season everyone!

As we all know, Christmas is around the corner, and the excitement is already in the atmosphere.

This is the season for giving and sharing.

A time to spread happiness, enjoy and make merry.

In the coming days, there will be lots of purchases in preparation for Christmas, to make the celebration memorable.

So, in the spirit of giving and sharing, what will you be giving yourself this Christmas?

If you already got yourself something, what was it?

For me, I’m still thinking of what to give myself.

Picture source: Google.

