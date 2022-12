As we all know that year 2022 has been a wonderful year, the year of Survival. I believe that year 2022 is a year many of us can not forget in a hurry. Despite the sad news, many of us still achieve our goals.

So therefore, what are the things are u appreciating God for?

As for me, I really appreciate God for the Gift of life and protection over me and my family throughout the year 2022

