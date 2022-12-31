What Are Your 2023 Resolutions?

We have come to the end of the year again.
God has been so faithful throughout 2022 and we are grateful for His mercies.
How did you fare with your 2022 resolutions and what are the new targets for 2023?
Please share, you may inspire someone.
