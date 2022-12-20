What Does It Take For One To Work In A Mortuary?

Good day, fellas. What does it take one to work in a Mortuary? It takes a man or woman who has heart to handle dead bodies. I once asked a guy, he said: U never baff, u say wan work for mortuary? He laughed. He said, there are certains they do(possibly rituals) before handling dead bodies and work there.

