‘What I Did To An Ungrateful And Unappreciative Girlfriend’

We have been in the relationship for Just 2 weeks now, yesterday as i was going out, normally whenever i am going out she used to implore me of buying something for her when I’m coming back, but i don’t really see the need to impress nor spend on a girl that never also invest in the relationship, so yesterday as i was coming back i bought her biscuits and some chocolate bars worth 1,500 and i told her the amount intentionally.

So today when I’m coming to her place i was already anticipating gratitude or ‘thank you’ from her to no avail,thus our convo goes;;

me : So you can’t say thank u for what i bought for u yesterday

Her: And so, hmm,for what na

me: you are not appreciative!



At the instance, i told her she is not appreciative and she should forget everything about us and she should never dare call or stop me on road wherever she sees me

Till now neither she have find way to call me nor me calling her

Moral of this is girls lives at the moment,what you did for them now ends there, stop impress a girl financially that don’t show gratitude nor reciprocate your show of care.

