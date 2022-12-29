“What I Noticed On Lagos-ibadan Expressway”

I shuttle between Ibadan, Abeokuta and Lagos often. I’m mostly on that expressway but for a while now I’ve been stuck in Ibadan cuz of the numerous evil news about the Fulani herdsman menace on that highway.

Just before this December I read on the news some AIG visited this very same highway and together with Seyi Makinde the governor of Oyo state, I remember they promised that the road will become safer and there should be no panicking or fear and that people should go about their journey as it would become just as before where everyone can travel safely using the expressway.

Hehe. Yesterday was my favourite cousin introduction at Abeokuta and I had no choice than to be there.

I took a public bus (not that I have a car though but I can always get one when the need arise) off to Abeokuta and on my way what I saw makes me wanna go to every SW government house and say a very big thank you to all our governors.

There are bunch of Amotekun stations, Police, Army. Almost at every where till the end of Oyo state axis and then when you get to the Ogun state axis, you will see the OP Mesa patrolling the whole expressway.

The Ibadan axis has actually been the hotspot for the criminals actually but almost everywhere on the road you will see Amotekuns station even 12 am I was still on the road yesterday travelling safely with peace of mind seeing the huge security on that expressway.

This is Akeredolus biggest achievement so far in governance as the chairman of the SWGF. I couldn’t help but be once again glad and proud to be South Westerner yesterday when I saw Amotekuns stations all over the place.

What I found amazing the most yesterday was if your car/vehicle get broken, you’d be surprised at the speed the OP Mesas and Amotekuns would get to you to stay with you while you fix it. Damn. They will stay right there with you protecting you untill your car can move again. Na. This is all that I ever pray for.

I’m so proud of SW governors for Amotekun. God bless them so much. Tonim God bless you and yours too. Thanks for all the love you have for Yorubaland.

Yorubaland will sure take its place God willing.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related