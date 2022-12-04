What I Was Offered By An Occultist While Preaching In A Bus Park

This happened not long after I had returned from the 40-day turned 9 days dry fast I embarked on in the “wilderness”, which I shared here early last year, as that gave me the audacity I needed to begin to live the life of the Spirit here on Earth and to boldly preach the Gospel of Christ on the streets of the FCT.

https://www.nairaland.com/6443340/what-happened-me-when-attempted

https://www.nairaland.com/6203578/day-faced-police-brutality-preaching/2#95312849

On this particular day, I had come out in the morning as usual and began preaching. In the course of my preaching, i entered into a bus park, and continued to preach at top of my voice (I don’t think I had gotten a megaphone yet), “REPENT, AND GIVE YOUR LIFE TO JESUS” or whatever I was saying at the time.

I was in full flow, but as i was preaching, I began to hear a voice screaming, “where is he?” “where hin dey?”

I wasn’t sure about what was happening, but as I continued to preach, the voice continued to ask loudly, “where hin dey?” It now become clearer that it was Jesus who I was preaching about that the voice was asking me about, so I sought to know where the voice was coming from and the person behind the voice.

I later saw it was a man who sat by the window of a parked empty bus that was asking the question, so I went towards him to seek what he was about and also to use the opportunity to preach to him.

It was only after i had gotten into the bus he was and sat beside him that I got to realize what the man was about and that he wasn’t really seeking for any answers but actually an occultist who appeared troubled by my preaching of the Gospel of Christ in the bus park.

He told me that he was just coming from a midnight meeting (12am – 4am) held atop Zuma rock, located in Suleja, Niger State. He said that he’d not yet had sleep, that I should be able to see it in his eyes.

He also said he knew me, that I could see the way he looked at me while he was entering into the park, and I could remember seeing him passing by and looking at me while entering into the park, but I thought it was just because I was preaching.

He then went on to mention some characters in the Bible using them as reference to what he knew about me. He said that I was strong like Samson and wise like King Solomon.

He said that I should leave what I was doing and join them, that I would become rich. He told me about some of his riches.

He also told me that most of the richest and popular church leaders were part of their group and mentioned some of their names to further entice me.

However while he was yet trying to convince me to join them, something happened that struck me.

As i was trying to show him something in the Bible I was holding while preaching to him, and consequently moved it closer towards him and where he was, I noticed that the guy suddenly dodged and took cover as if I had just pointed a gun or wielded a knife at him.

Lol! I didn’t see that coming at all. The way he panicked.

This was still the same guy who’s trying to persuade me to join the occult, yet he couldn’t even succeed in hiding his phobia for what I had from me. He even made it more glaring, to confirm that it was indeed more powerful and stronger than whatever he or his group had or could muster.

So why would I want to leave what I had for something clearly worse or much less, just because of riches or whatever he was offering in exchange for it?

So that with the so-called riches or whatever he had to offer, I would now start living in fear of those like me as he was?

If anything, he ended convincing me and giving a powerful reason never to join the occult, because he hence proved that POWER pass power, and that GREATER is HE that is in me than he that’s in any occultist.

God bless.

