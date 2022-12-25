What Meal Have You Prepared This Morning For Christmas?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

For me, I’m going to start the day with pounded yam and melon soup.
This is still being prepared though.

What meal are you having this morning for the Christmas?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: