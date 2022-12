Before Peter Obi decided to run for president, he was seen by all as the leader that will fix Nigeria if elected President.

Before Datti accepted to be Obi’s VP, he was seen as an incorruptible politician.

What changed my people?

Don’t allow any influencer to deceive you. They know that #ObiDatti023 will solve Nigeria’s economic and equity problems but selfish interests won’t allow them to support the ticket.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related