What Salary Range Can Make You Remain In Nigeria?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Olabode jnr
Business Development | SaAS Sales Expert | Customer Experience | Business analytics | Ardent advocate for Gender Equality & Climate change .

I was interviewing candidates last week and realised almost all of them have plans of relocating (JAPA).
To make matters worse, the top 3 candidates already have their Visa approved.

With the permission of the HR, i asked them what salary range will make them remain in Nigeria, the response was shocking.

Let’s discuss. What salary range can make you remain in Nigeria instead of migrating or Japaing?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: