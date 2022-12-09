Olabode jnr

Business Development | SaAS Sales Expert | Customer Experience | Business analytics | Ardent advocate for Gender Equality & Climate change .

I was interviewing candidates last week and realised almost all of them have plans of relocating (JAPA).

To make matters worse, the top 3 candidates already have their Visa approved.

With the permission of the HR, i asked them what salary range will make them remain in Nigeria, the response was shocking.

Let’s discuss. What salary range can make you remain in Nigeria instead of migrating or Japaing?

