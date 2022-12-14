What Should Kayode Do?

Following a performance review exercise at organization XYZ, the HoD informed a unit supervisor (Kayode) that he would not be promoted because he had not managed his team member (Peter) well enough. Essentially, according to the HoD, Peter’s misbehavior was the responsibility of Kayode to fix and make him better.

Meanwhile, Peter is a choir member in the HoD’s church and they have a bond beyond work. Peter sometimes gets to the HoD ahead of any team member to give update on the team or report things that are going on within the team to the HoD. Despite knowing this, Kayode was not deterred. He took up the assignment of developing Peter with a personal determination to get the most out of him and make him a better person. This, Kayode did, dedicatedly.

However, Peter continued to misbehave but Kayode accommodated his excesses and tried not to make an issue out of the bad attitude and behaviour he continued to get from Peter who saw Kayode as a toothless dog. This had gone on for a while, and a few months down the line, Kayode had issues with his own direct Manager which they resolved and work went on without any major disruption or escalations.

Surprisingly, it came back during the next appraisal cycle and the HoD again denied Kayode’s promotion because, according to the HoD, “Kayode could not manage his Manager well enough”. At this point, Kayode was distraught because he felt confused. How come his Manager was not getting the same hard knock as he got in dealing with Peter? What is he missing?

Kayode was about dropping his letter of resignation and taking a pay-cut to join another organization.

What advice should I give Kayode?

How can he move past this?

What options are available to him?

What developmental areas would you recommend him to work on, if any.

Looking forward to receiving your comments and suggestions.

Thank you.

