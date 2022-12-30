What The Lagos Fourth Mainland Bridge Will Look Like

https://twitter.com/DeeOneAyekooto/status/1608845369340985347?t=Rxc2zbxVPM7dSw0zJgMdSg&s=19

the Lagos State Government through the Office of ublic Private Partnerships today announced the preferred bidder for the 4th mainland bridge project, Special Adviser, Mr. Ope George announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as the preferred bidder

UPDATE: “the $2.5bn 4th Mainland Bridge is expected to be completed in 2026. This is unprecedented in our history. The Lagos State Government @followlasg, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, on Thursday Dec 29, 2022, announced Messrs. CCECC—CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZTnRriYRlM

