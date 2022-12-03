What To Expect As Adams Oshiomhole Receives Rivers State Highest Honors Today

As is well known, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike will today bestow the Rivers State Government’s highest honor, the Grand Service Star of Rivers State, on former Edo State Governor Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole in recognition of his outstanding commitment and contributions to the advancement of national cohesion, equity, and justice, as well as his invaluable support to the Rivers State government and its people.

As usual, Port Harcourt will be buzzing with activity as Wike is expected to give his host a befitting and honorable reception. Here are four things to look out for when the Deputy DG of the APC presidential campaign council storms Rivers State.

1. Expect more revelation from Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers State Governor would arguably go down in history as the man of the year 2022 for his dexterity, transparency, and, most importantly, sincerity in exposing the Niger Delta governors to the Federal Government’s largesse of 13% derivation refunds and so many other benefits from which they benefited and cleaned their mouth as if not a single kobo entered their system.

Wike would definitely reveal more today in Port Harcourt.

2. Expect the latest dance steps from Adams Oshiomhole.

We won’t be surprised if former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole launches a new dance step to the delight of Rivers State residents. Oshiomhole is a happy man who exudes love wherever he goes.

3. Expect a new release from Wike’s band.

When Wike commissions one of his landmark projects, his musical band always releases a brand new banger that keeps viewers entertained. Be prepared to hear more from the crooners of As E Dey Pain Dem E Dey Sweet Us, As E Dey Sweet Us E Dey Pain Dem.

4.Expect Wike’s logistics.

Isn’t that funny? Yes, Wike has shown himself to be a great leader; he helped Peter Obi with logistics when he came to commission a project, and he also helped Musa Kwankwaso when he came knocking. Well, Adams Oshiomhole is running for Senate and will almost certainly become the next Senate President. Should we expect Wike’s logistics?

Here are four things to expect today as the world tunes in as Wike honors Adams Oshiomhole.



Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/what-to-expect-as-adams-oshiomhole-receives-rivers-state-highest-honors-today/

Soucre iReporteronline.

