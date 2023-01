Today is the Last Day of 2022 and we Thank God for seeing Today!

If You will Attend your Church’s Cross-over Service Tonight, What will be Your Prayer Points?

Mine is:

*More Money

*More Grace when I kickstart my Financial Projects.

*More Wisdom in Handling dem, Babes..

*Least I Forget, PETER OBI to win the Presidential Election and make our Country Better!

WHAT’S URS??

Thanks.

