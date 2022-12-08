What’s That Argument You Can Never Involve Yourself In?

What’s that argument you can never involve yourself in?

I go first!

I can never involve myself arguing about Nigeria politics. Never!!!.. Discussing Nigeria politics for me is pointless. Though, recently the tide has been changing.

Secondly, I can never involve myself in Messi and C. Ronaldo argument though I’ve been watching football ball for more than 20yrs. But you see Messi/Ronaldo matter just count me off…

So what’s that argument you can never involve yourself in no matter how knowledgeable you have about that argument

Over to you…

