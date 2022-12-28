WhatsApp To Stop Working On iPhone 5, 45 Android Phones From Dec 31 – (See List)

Users of Apple’s old smartphone models, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c, will not be able to use WhatsApp after December 31, 2022.
The end of WhatsApp support will also affect 45 old models of Android devices, according to the instant message platform.
The affected Android phones include several models of several Huawei, LG, and Samsung smartphones. WhatsApp said users of the phones will be sent an alert before it stops working.
Why support is ending: Explaining why it would have to end its support for the affected devices, WhatsApp said:
“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.
“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”
List of affected phones: The phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from January 1, 2023, include:
iPhone 5
iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
