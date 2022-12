Before Apc government,Peak milk was N130, but now its N500.

Yesterday I was talking with some people, and most of them said this year they have not bought it, and some said they don’t even know when last they took it.

It’s really painful, most Nigerians can’t afford milk like this again.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related