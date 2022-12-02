Where Is Your Foreign Wife? – PDP PCC Replies Oshiomhole

Nigerians Can’t Take You Serious; Where Is Your Foreign Wife? – PDP Candidate, Atiku Replies Oshiomhole

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has slammed the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, over his vituperation against the Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election.

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, had while featuring in Channels TV programme described Atiku as a “serial betrayer” and a “serial divorcee” who could not unite Nigeria.

Oshiomhole went further to say, “You (Atiku) can’t manage your household, you are a serial divorcee and you want to preach unity and family to me?

“PDP governors said we can’t trust him (Atiku), every agreement we made with him, he broke it; he is a serial betrayer of agreements.”

Reacting to comments, Atiku campaign organisation, described Oshiomhole as an unstable and falsehearted character who should be disregarded by Nigerians, while asking where he kept his foreign wife.

The team noted that Oshiomhole was distraught by the increasing popularity of the PDP presidential candidate and had now resorted to hauling insults and vituperations against the person of Atiku.

Atiku’s team was quoted to have said, “Oshiomhole is behaving like someone suffering from acute Histrionic Personality Disorder (HPD). This can only explain why the former APC National Chairman, who was disgraced out of office, continues as a chattering roller coaster and a musical chair politician who specializes in making unfounded comments and inventing fictitious claims against others just to draw undue attention to himself.

“Nigerians can recall how Oshiomhole in 2016 described Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo state, only to turn around in 2020 to state that these damaging allegations were mere political statements.

“Nigerians expect Adams Oshiomhole to note that the Presidential Campaign addresses serious issues and is not a platform for throwing tantrums and irresponsible commentaries.

“In that regard, Nigerians are not ready to accept such an apparent HPD attitude from him towards the nation’s preferred leader, Atiku Abubakar.

“In any case, Nigerians will not be surprised to see Adams Oshiomhole turning around at Atiku Abubakar’s inevitable victory and inauguration on May 29, 2023, to condemn Asiwaju Tinubu and declare his current unsavory comments against Atiku Abubakar as mere political statements.

“If Oshiomhole has honour or means well for this nation, he ought to have resigned as Deputy Director General of Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign after series of shameful revelations of reported allegations touching on the integrity of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

They added, “Instead of forum-shopping from one television station to the other, Oshiomhole ought to be explaining Tinubu’s deluge of questioning over alleged forgery, perjury, treasury looting; inconsistencies in age, name ancestry, educational qualifications as well as the link to nefarious trafficking that led to his forfeiture of a whopping sum of $460,000 to the United States of America in a narcotic matter.

“Oshiomhole should help his candidate (Tinubu) to account for how the photograph of former Governor Donald Duke was allegedly stolen and used for Asiwaju documentary to campaign as a candidate for the 2023 election.

“Our campaign holds that contrary to the garments of unity which Oshiomhole is forcing on Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the APC lacks antecedents that will showcase him as a believer in a truly united and indivisible Nigeria.”

The Atiku team added that “It is imperative to note this accounts for the discussion gaining traction in the public space where Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, is alleged to be plotting the relocation of the Federal Capital from Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, back to Lagos, despite denials by his campaign.

Moreover, Oshiomhole is not in any position to preach about matrimonial competence and sanctimony as he has not explained the whereabouts of his imported foreign wife to Nigerians.

“It is important for Oshiomhole to note that Nigerians have moved beyond Tinubu as they have already attained consensus across the political, ethnic and religious divides to vote in Atiku Abubakar as a pan-Nigerian and unifier that will rescue our nation from the shambolic rule of the divisive, insensitive and corrupt APC.

“Of course, Nigerians have come to a consensus that our nation needs a visionary leader, like Atiku Abubakar and certainly not a bat with its inadequacies, specie inconsistencies and aversion to light.”



https://saharareporters.com/2022/12/01/nigerians-cant-take-you-serious-where-your-foreign-wife-pdp-candidate-atiku-replies

