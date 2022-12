Who do you think is the best Nigerian musical artist talentwise?

I am not talking of commercial success the likes of Davido,Rema and Burnaboy have enjoyed. I am talking about raw and natural musical talent that hardly misses with the tracks they release.

My top 5 in order of talent and who create consistently good songs:

1) Fireboy DML

2) Wizkid

3) Reekado Banks

4) Idabanton

5)Omah Lay

