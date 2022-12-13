There was this hot argument we had in class today while waiting for our lecturer.

It was on the ownership of the breasts, some (including ladies) argued that the breasts belong to the father, some argued that the breasts belong to the mother, while some including our old school lecturer who later met us on the argument were of the opinion that the breasts belong to the baby.

We were not able to arrive at a conclusion, so I decided to bring the issue before you my elders and ancestors on nairaland. Who owns the breasts? Is it the father, the mother or the baby?

