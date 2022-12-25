Yes. Why do you celebrate Christmas?

For some, Christmas is the time to fornicate, take hard drugs, go clubing and do all manner of evil just because they want to “celebrate”. The true essence of Christmas has no meaning to a lot of so-called christians.

Some even ask for gifts, as if, they’re the reason for Christmas. Christmas’s ought to be the time of thanks giving. The time of appreciation to God in purity and holiness. While, some call Christmas Xmass. I’ve heard people say Christmas is for children. How pathetic!

We’ve bastardize the true essence of Christmas and turned it to a party-scartter bruhaha. We celebrate Christmas to intimidate , and mock those who we feel don’t have as much as we. A lot of folks will be very unhappy just because they couldn’t afford chicken, or bag of rice as if that is the reason to celebrate.

So I ask again, why do you celebrate Christmas?

