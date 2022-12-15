Why I Bath With Blood – Man Tells Ogun Police (Photo)

A 49 years old man, Ganiyu Shina of No 4, Oguji Street, Obantoko Abeokuta, was on Thursday, arrested by men of Ogun State Police command for bathing with blood at a community river in Kotopo area of Odeda local government.

The suspect was arrested when members of the community sighted him at the River bank, where he parked his Nissan commercial vehicle, came out with local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.

Immediately he discovered that some people are watching him, he took to his heels, but was chased and apprehended by members of the community.

A call was made to the police at Aregbe divisional headquarters by a member of the community, and the DPO, SP Bunmi Asogbon quickly led the patrol team to the scene, from where the suspect was brought to the station.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have a spiritual problem, and that one herbalist instructed him to perform the ritual.

He claimed further that the blood in his possession is not human blood, but that of cow.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the remaining blood should be taken for laboratory analysis, to ascertain whether is human or not.

The CP also praised members of the community for not taken laws into their hands, he therefore assured them that the suspect will be properly investigated.

VANGUARD

