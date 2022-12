The Teranga lions are well motivated and ready to tackle any opponent in this on going FIFA World Cup 2022. It’s clear that they don’t rely on any player in their team even without the likes Saido Mane and others because they strongly believe what they will do in today encouter to beat the three lions of England. Goodluck to the Africa Champions as they are eyeing quarter final stage in the tourment.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related