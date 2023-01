Why some of us are soft on attacking Atiku as a person is that we consider him a very respected senior citizen, a father, grandfather & leader. Our training & upbringing doesn’t allow us to do so.

However, we love Nigeria & we know the best for this great job for 2023 is Tinubu

