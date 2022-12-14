‘Why The Government Should Review Traditional Marriage Lists’ – Opinion (Photo)

I’ve been seeing some marriage lists with insane requirements running into millions of naira on the internet lately and there’s something that actually interests me about it.

In the generations of our ancestors when this lists were curated, 99% of the brides then were virgins and have never known any man, in fact it was a taboo traditionally to give out a non virgin wvman as a bide then.

Over the years civilization have changed alot of things where wvmen feel they’re now more powerful and have grown beyond being accountable to their families and can literally do whatever they like with their lives and bodies.

At this point, I think it’s fraudulent for families to keep insisting that non virgin wvmen should keep enjoying the same traditional marriage benefits as older generational virtuous wvmen that kept their virginity for their husbands.

The government and traditional leaders need to look into this critical issues, non virgin wvmen should be given out in marriage for a token or for free, while virgin wvmen should keep enjoying the full traditional marriage rites of previous generations.

These is the only way we can hold our wvmen accountable and also encourage them to become like the biblical virtuous wvmen like Esther and Rebecca.

As a man, I will feel cheated if I have to pay millions of naira to marry a non virgin wvmen, exactly the same amount of money and expenses that my father paid for my mum as a young fresh virgin wvmen in the early 90s.

I know some persons will disagree with me but!

