Earlier Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7480939/tinubu-makes-brief-appearance-niger

The Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has said presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was not rushed off the stage due to health concerns at his rally in Minna, the Niger State capital.

According to Onanuga, the crowd that turned up to welcome Tinubu at the rally was so massive that the former governor of Lagos State had to address them briefly.

He disclosed this in a statement shared on the official website of the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The statement read, “A massive crowd of APC supporters welcomed the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Minna on Wednesday, as he arrived for the mega rally.

“The cheering crowd was unprecedented, according to journalists at the Trade Fair Complex, venue of the rally.

“Tinubu, who held another successful rally in Kaduna on Tuesday, arrived in Minna in the evening of the same day for a series of meetings with APC leaders.

The crowd was so huge that Tinubu spoke briefly to appreciate the supporters and identified the party candidates seeking elective positions.

Contrary to the rumours that he was rushed off stage because of health concerns, Tinubu cut it short to attend to other programmes of the day.

“He commended the party supporters for coming out en masse to witness the flag off of the presidential campaign.”

After the rally, Tinubu inaugurated his campaign office in the city, donated by Blueprint Newspaper Publisher and Chairman, Strategic Communications of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Malagi.

He also paid a visit to the Emir of Minna and was later hosted in a luncheon organised by the Governor of Niger, Abubakar Bello.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/why-tinubu-left-minna-rally-early-apc-pcc/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related