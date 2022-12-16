Why You Hardly See Nigerians Teaching About Coding On Social Media

You hardly see Nigerians teaching coding or talking about programming related stuff on on social media, especially on Youtube. This is because this is actually a legit way to be a successful person and it involves a lot of hard work, determination and consistence.

Nigerians only like to propagate get rich schemes and fraudulent stuff like plagiarizing books to post on Amazon or some rubbish Ponzi scheme. The common thread that links all these is that they don’t involve much work and all you have to do is just do the little, then sit and wait for money to start pouring into your account. I admit there are a tiny minority of people who make money from these, but it’s usually for a short period of time until it crashes or they get banned from Amazon, or get arrested, but the majority of people don’t get shit, rather they jump from one get rich scheme to the other until they realize they’ve wasted their time.

Programming will never be saturated with competent programmers especially in this country because majority of people don’t have the discipline and delligence to actually become competent programmers.

For the past month I’ve not been on social media. I deleted my Twitter, Facebook Tiktok, Instagram and vowed to never check status on WhatsApp because that’s a very huge distraction. I only use Nairaland and Reddit, particularly for programming related information. I deleted every movie from my laptop and haven’t watched TV for weeks.

How many people can do this? How many people can sit at a desk staring at a computer screen for 12+ hours everyday?

Nigerians are very lazy and are addicted to quick gratification and this works in the favor of programmers who are serious, because it reduces the competitiveness of the job market.

