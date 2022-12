https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUA37Er6UHY

The man in this video happened to find the 9yr old boy sleeping outside all alone at night and came back in the morning to take the woman whom the boy stays with to the station after a few questioning.

Marks could be seen on the boys body but the woman lied that the little boy fell and her arresters put it to her that she’s lying.

Please watch the video above to see the full story.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related