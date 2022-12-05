Wike Bestows The Highest Award On Adams Oshiomhole (Video, Pictures)

Sights And Sounds As Wike Bestows The Highest Award To Adams Oshiomhole (Video)

So yesterday in Port Harcourt, everything was glitz and glam as Nyesom Wike, the trending action governor of the year who has turned Rivers State into a land of construction, flowing with milk and honey, hosted the Rivers State Year Of Award Of Honors where he presented Adams Oshiomhole with the highest honour, the Grand Service Star of Rivers State.

Oshiomhole was praised by the dignitaries in attendance, and he joked with them. Below is a brief video compilation of Oshiomhole’s night in Rivers State yesterday. By the way, I must congratulate Nyesom Wike on his transformational strides in Rivers State; he has done exceptionally well.

