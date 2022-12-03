Wike Bestows The Highest Honors In Rivers State On Adams Oshiomhole (Photo)

All The Accolades Pour In As Wike Bestows The Highest Honors From Rivers State On Adams Oshiomhole. (Photo)

Indeed, Oshiomhole is greatly fortunate and blessed by the Almighty; His grace has been more than sufficient for the former Edo State governor. What his successor, Godwin Obaseki, refused him has now been granted by one of Nigeria’s most effective governors, Nyesom Wike..

The Rivers State Governor has just written to inform the former Labour leader of the highest possible honour bestowed on him by the Rivers State Government, The Grand Service Star of Rivers State, in recognition of his outstanding commitment and contributions to the advancement of national cohesion, equity, and justice, as well as his valuable support to the Rivers State government and people.

The award will be presented on Saturday, December 3rd, and the accolades that has accompanied the Rivers State Government’s decision to reward Oshiomhole with the state’s highest distinction have been thunderous and expected.



Congratulations to Adams Oshiomhole.

