Wike Hits Atiku’s Campaigners Linking Him To Violence In Rivers

Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lambasted some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The governor said it was unfortunate for Atiku’s men such as Lee Maeba, Austine Opara and Abiye Sekibo, to link him to political violence.

The Governor, who harped on the need to play decent politics said, in all his political journey, the use of violence had never been part of measures adopted to achieve his political goals.

Wike according to a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, spoke when he inaugurated the Okrika Founder’s Park on Saturday in Koniju Ama in Okrika Local Government Area.

Wike said it was unfortunate that the likes of Senator Lee Maeba, “who is still stuck in politics of violence could be accusing him of violence”.

He wondered why Maeba would alleged that political thugs were sent by him to invade his house.

He said: “Two days again, I was watching on TV, it’s unfortunate, I saw Lee Maeba, I saw Austin Opara,I saw Abiye Sekibo saying that my humble self sent people to Lee Maeba’s house to attack him, to kill him, I couldn’t believe it.

“But you saw the Commissioner of Police’s report. He said, listen, your house is surrounded by houses, you have two gates to your house, not one gate was damage, not one.

“The cars you said that were damaged are rickety cars,no brand new cars were not touched. Have you ever seen such?”

Wike said people should have a limit to how far they could play politics adding that Maeba was pushing issues too far.

He, however, said instead of playing politics of violence, he would rather resort to legal means to seek redress.

He said: “But you see, I laugh. I said God, well, you know the truth. But people are pushing politics too far. I am sleeping , you are waking me up. When I wake , whatever you see you take.

“Please, advise our people not to play the kind of politics they are playing. Let’s play decent politics. Anybody who knows me know too well, my own is, if I want to fight you, I don’t need to send anybody, I will go to court.”

Wike spoke of Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka as an Okrikan, who meant well for his people and invested personal resources to provide the Founder’s Park.

He noted that with such gesture, Chief Amiesimaka had distinguished himself from those, who used their political positions to enrich themselves instead of ensuring construction of the ring road in Okrika.

He said: “Some of you don’t even know how to play politics. if Owolo comes now to his community and calls them, my people see where I want us to go, why will you not follow him?

“Because, see what he has used his money to do. Again, see , by doing this, see what it has attracted to your kingdom. This is what we called people who have good heart. Stop listening to people who are liars.”

Wike attributed the prevailing peace in Okirika to the contribution of King Ateke Tom, Amayanabo of Okochiri Ama in support to his administration.

The Governor also commended Chief Amiesimaka for being a forthright man, who rejected all entreaties made to him to join in implicating him.

He said: “I feel home being here. I want this relationship to continue. Don’t allow an individual to break the relationship. Don’t allow an individual selfish interest to break the relationship.

“Ordinarily, if things are to be done well, Okrika should have one of the finest jetties in the country. But everybody will give account of himself at the last day.

In his speech, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka said he sought after a legacy to bequeath to Koniju people and decided to embark on the project that took 15 months to deliver.

According to him, the Founder’s Park consisted of the Amakoromabo Owu-Okolo, the entrance, pavilion, sports arena, the Amayanabo sitting area for outdoor meetings, modern toilets and showers, and solar-wired lighting facilities.



