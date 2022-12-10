Wike, Sanwo-Olu And Makinde Conferred With Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Photos)

What a great day as H. E. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, H. E. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and H. E. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees by the Prestigious Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo (An institution of Anglican Church Nigeria.)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was conferred with Doctor of Public Administration (Honouris Causa) while Governor Nyesom Wike was conferred with Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) and Governor Seyi Makinde was conferred with Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa).

Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man) is blessed to be an Alumnus of this great citadel of learning (Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.) and I’m glad to inform the general public that the ceremony of today was glorious.



Below are Instagram post from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor Seyi Makinde respectively:

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

My dear colleagues, H.E Governor Seyi Makinde, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike and I, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by the prestigious Ajayi Crowther University, in Oyo State.

While I was honored with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa), Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Seyi Makinde were conferred with Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) respectively.

It was also a memorable day for 34 other graduands who were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy Degree (P.hD) in Mass Communication, English Language, Religious Studies, Business Administration, Computer Science and Economics.

My sincere appreciation goes to the Vice Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, the Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students of the institution for their recognition of our commitment and service to our dear people and state. We will continue to support the institution and its people, as they render top quality education.

Congratulations!! to all the 34 graduands for this achievement. I wish you all the very best.

Mr. Oluwaseyi Makinde

It was an honour to be conferred with the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) in Engineering (Honoris Causa) at the 14th Convocation of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo today along with my brothers, Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu who were also awarded honorary degrees.

In my remarks at the graduation ceremony, I thanked the management of the University for the honour bestowed on my colleagues and I and congratulated all graduands on the remarkable achievement of getting their doctoral degrees.

Source: jidesanwoolu and seyi_amakinde

